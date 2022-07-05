91 new COVID-19 cases in U.T.

Test positivity rate stood at 3.61% and case fatality rate 1.18%

The Union Territory recorded 91 new cases against 50 recoveries on Tuesday. Puducherry accounted for 65 of the new cases, which were detected from 2,520 tests, followed by Karaikal (19) and Yanam (7). No new case was reported from Mahe. The test positivity rate was 3.61%, case fatality rate 1.18% and recovery rate 98.50%. The overall tally is 1,962 deaths, 542 active cases (8 in hospital and 534 in home quarantine), a total of 1,66,923 cases and 1,64,419 recovered patients. Of an estimated 22.96 lakh tests conducted so far, over 19.39 lakh returned negative. Meanwhile, 972 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has till date administered a total of 17,46,619 vaccine doses.