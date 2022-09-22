The Puducherry and Karaikal regions reported 789 paediatric fever cases, including 59 ward admissions on Thursday. The Rajiv Gandhi Government Women and Children’s Hospital saw 594 out-patient cases and 47 admissions, IGMCRI 62 and seven admissions and General Hospital in Karaikal recorded 74 OP cases and five admissions. As of Thursday, there were 200 child patients, including 145 in Rajiv Gandhi Hospital, under treatment in paediatric fever wards.
789 paediatric fever cases reported
