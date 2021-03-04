Puducherry

₹7 lakh unaccounted cash seized from motorist

An election flying squad seized ₹7 lakh of unaccounted cash during a vehicle check at Kalithirampattu in Vanur assembly constituency on Wednesday.

According to official sources, a flying squad was engaged in vehicle check at Kalithirampattu when they intercepted S. Muthu, 72, of Poonamallee in Chennai, riding a motorcycle and recovered ₹7 lakh unaccounted cash from him.

Since Mr. Muthu could not submit valid documents to account for the cash seized by the officials, it was handed over to the Vanur treasury.

The cash will be returned only after relevant documents are submitted, an official said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 4, 2021 1:36:02 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/7-lakh-unaccounted-cash-seized-from-motorist/article33984078.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY