63 new COVID-19 cases in Puducherry

In the second highest 24-hour spike, the Union Territory recorded 63 positive cases on Thursday — 60 in Puducherry and three in Karaikal — taking the tally to 802.
Director of Health and Family Welfare S. Mohan Kumar said 583 samples had been tested on Thursday. The positivity rate was 10.8%.
Among the new patients were 34 men and 29 women. Nearly 50 patients were in the 18-50 age group. Nine patients were aged below 18 and four were above 60.
At present, 459 persons are undergoing treatment, of which 421 are in Puducherry (250 patients in the IGMCRI, 110 in JIPMER and 57 in COVID care centres). There are 28 patients in Karaikal GH, two in Yanam GH and eight in Mahe GH apart from two cases each in Cuddalore and Villupuram hospitals.
So far, 331 patients have been discharged after recovery, including 31 patients on Thursday.
Of the cumulative total of 18,092 samples tested, results of 16,984 have been negative and the test results of 307 are pending.
