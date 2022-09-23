Puducherry and Karaikal reported 579 paediatric fever cases, including 48 in-patient admissions, on Friday. The Rajiv Gandhi Women and Children’s Hospital saw 428 paediatric fever cases, IGMCRI 61 cases and General Hospital in Karaikal 32 OP cases. Of the 48 in-patient admissions, Rajiv Gandhi hospital registered 42 cases, IGMCRI 2 cases and GH Karaikal 4 cases. As of Friday, there were 177 child patients in fever wards — Rajiv Gandhi Hospital (145), IGMCRI (25) and GH Karaikal (7).
579 paediatric fever cases 48 admissions reported in U.T.
