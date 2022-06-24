Puducherry

42 fresh COVID-19 infections in U.T.

The Union Territory recorded 42 fresh COVID-19 cases against 28 recoveries on Friday.

Puducherry reported 36 of the fresh cases, which were detected from 1,628 tests, Yanam 4 and Karaikal 2. No new case was seen in Mahe.

The test positivity rate was 2.58%, case fatality rate 1.18% and recovery rate 98.71%.

The active cases stood at 182 — 2 in hospital and 180 in home isolation.

The overall tally is 1,962 deaths, 182 active cases, a total of 1,66,209 cases and 1,64,065 recovered patients.

Of an estimated 22.80 lakh tests conducted so far, over 19.25 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 782 persons took the shot against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has so far administered a total of 17,34,252 vaccine doses.


