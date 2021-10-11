Puducherry

42 fresh COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths in U.T.

The Union Territory registered two COVID-19 deaths, taking the toll to 1,848, even as 42 new cases and 59 recoveries were recorded on Monday.

Both the deaths were reported in Karaikal. The cumulative toll by region is Puducherry (1,446), Karaikal (250), Yanam (107) and Mahe (45).

Puducherry logged 30 new cases, which were detected from 3,022 tests, followed by Karaikal (10) and Mahe (2). No case was reported in Yanam.

The test positivity rate was 1.39%, the case fatality rate 1.45% and the recovery rate 98.04%.

The number of active cases was 639, including 98 in hospitals and 541 in home isolation.

The Union Territory has so far recorded 1,27,095 cases against 1,24,608 recoveries.

Of an estimated 18.45 lakh tests done so far, 15.65 lakh samples have returned negative.

Meanwhile, 1,783 people took the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. The Union Territory has administered 10,53,018 vaccine doses so far.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 12, 2021 12:40:35 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/42-fresh-covid-19-cases-2-deaths-in-ut/article36953951.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY