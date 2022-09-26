400 police personnel to be deployed for security today

The District Administration has geared up to meet any eventuality arising out of the bandh called by Hindu Munnani in Puducherry on Tuesday.

The organisation has called for a shutdown to protest against the controversial remarks made by DMK MP A. Raja against Manusmriti. District Collector E. Vallavan said the organisation had assured to hold the bandh in a peaceful manner. The administration would take all necessary steps to ensure safety of life and property.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Law and Order, Deepika, said around 400 police personnel would be deployed for security purpose. “We have told the organisers not to indulge in violence or forceful closing of shops. Stern action will be taken against anyone creating hurdle for movement of public transport and vehicles of educational institutions. People could dial any emergency number including 100 for assistance,“ the SSP told The Hindu.

Mr. Vallavan had held talks with representatives of the organisation in a bid to persuade them from going ahead with the bandh considering the beginning of the festival season and disruption of academic activity. However, they decided to go ahead with the shutdown call.

The Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam withdrew its call for bandh on Monday as a counter to Hindu Munnani’s agitation against Raja following the appeals made by the District Administration.

BJP seeks action

BJP president V. Saminathan in a statement has sought stern action against those involved in attack on BJP workers, their vehicles and houses in Tamil Nadu following the nation-wide crackdown by the Central agencies on PFI activities. He said those involved in the violence should be arrested immediately.