30,000 flowering plants to be displayed at Farm Fest-2023

January 12, 2023 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

Display of around 30,000 flowering plants, brought from different parts of the country, and the latest technological advances in horticulture will be among the key attractions of Farm Fest-2023 scheduled from February 10 to 12 on the AFT Ground.

Minister for Agriculture C. Djeacoumar said on Wednesday that the festival would bring together 30,000 flowering plants from Puducherry, Hosur, Bengaluru and foreign countries.

Institutions such as the National Horticulture Board; the Indian Institute of Food Processing Technology, Thanjavur; the Sugarcane Research Station, Cuddalore; Vegetable Research Station, Palur; Central Institute of Agri Engineering; Agriculture Technology Management Agency; and other reputed institutes would put up stalls to educate people on the latest advances in the farming sector, he said.

There would be a demonstration of rooftop and vertical gardening. Several nurseries would put up stalls to sell fruit seedlings and ornamental plants, he said.

The Agriculture Department also planned to organise competitions and cultural events during the festival. Food courts would be an added attraction, he said.