280 volunteers take their first shot of Covid-19 vaccine on second day of drive

With 280 volunteers taking their first shot of Covid-19 immunisation vaccine on the second day of the drive in the Union Territory on Monday, the total number of healthcare personnel covered so far stood at 554.
According to official data, the number of volunteers taking the vaccine came down in Puducherry and Karaikal while there was an uptick in participation in the immunisation programme in Mahe and Yanam.
In Puducherry, the number of participants came down from 150 on the launch day on Saturday to 117 while Mahe had the highest participation with 116 personnel (against 79 volunteers on day one) taking the vaccine while Karaikal recorded the lowest number of seven. In Yanam, 40 volunteers were vaccinated with the first dose of Covishield.
The cumulative numbers of those immunised by region are 267 in Puducherry, followed by 195 in Mahe, 70 in Yanam and 22 in Karaikal.
It may be recalled that 274 volunteers had taken the first shot when the nation-wide programme was rolled out on Saturday.
The Health Department is expecting the numbers to increase in the days ahead.
