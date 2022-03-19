Results of the exams to fill 390 constable posts in the Union Territory to be announced by Monday

As many as 2,627 candidates, including 1, 952 men and 674 women, appeared for the written exams held at five centres on Saturday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

As many as 2,627 candidates appeared for the written examination for the recruitment to the post of police constables in Puducherry on Saturday.

Commissioner (Commercial Taxes) cum Controller of Examination L. Kumar in a release said a total number of 2,644 candidates were selected to write the written examination.

Of the total selected candidates, 2, 627, including 1, 952 men and 674 women, appeared for the exams held at five centres. Candidates from Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam regions also appeared for the exams in Puducherry, the release said.

The answer keys for both the papers would be published on the website https://recruitment.py.gov.in/police/.

Objections with respect to any of the answers should be intimated to the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (Personnel wing).

The objections should be mailed to dpar-exam.pon@nic.in on or before March 20. The results would be declared after scrutiny of the objections received, the release said.

The results of the exams to fill 390 constable posts in the Union Territory would be announced by Monday, said an officer part of the recruitment process.

Recruitment process to fill other vacancies in the police force, including wireless operators, had been deferred due to administrative reasons, the officer said.