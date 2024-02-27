24-day workshop to transform water hyacinth into handicrafts

February 27, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Svarnim Puducherry, a unit of Sri Aurobindo Society in association with Mahindra Holidays, Department of Science, Technology and Environment, District Rural Development Agency and the Department of Forests and Wildlife, Puducherry, will be organising a 24-day workshop aimed at transforming the invasive water hyacinth into sustainable handicrafts.

The initiative, part of WaterFest’24, is designed to blend environmental conservation with community development by equipping local women with the skills needed to create marketable items.

According to a press release, the workshop, featuring three master trainers from Assam, including a national awardee, will cover a range of techniques — from basic to advanced. The event will be inaugurated on Tuesday by Bahour MLA R. Senthilkumar at the Kalanjiam centre in Bahour.

The crafted products will be showcased and available for sale post-training, highlighting the successful fusion of conservation efforts and skill development.