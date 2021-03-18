Puducherry Assembly Elections | 239 file nominations

The process draws to a close on March 19.

As many as 239 candidates, including those of various political parties and Independents, have filed their nomination papers so far. The process draws to a close on Friday.

Congress candidate M. Vaithianathan filed his nomination for the Lawspet constituency at the office of the Deputy Collector (Revenue), while M. Kannan submitted his papers in Indira Nagar.

Former Minister P. Angalane, who was among the leaders who submitted their affidavits, filed his nomination as an Independent in Thirubhuvanai.

The DMK’s Arikrishnan filed his papers in Bahour, while Ramesan Parambath (Congress) submitted his papers in Mahe. Former Minister E. Valsaraj accompanied the candidate to the nomination centre.

The first candidate of the DMDK to file his nomination was V. Thirunavakarasu, for Manavely. V. Indumathy was the first from the Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi to do so, for Ariyankuppam.

The candidates of the AMMK, the PMK, the MNM and the NTK also filed their nominations for various constituencies.