Puducherry Assembly Elections | 239 file nominations

As many as 239 candidates, including those of various political parties and Independents, have filed their nomination papers so far. The process draws to a close on Friday.
Congress candidate M. Vaithianathan filed his nomination for the Lawspet constituency at the office of the Deputy Collector (Revenue), while M. Kannan submitted his papers in Indira Nagar.
Former Minister P. Angalane, who was among the leaders who submitted their affidavits, filed his nomination as an Independent in Thirubhuvanai.
The DMK’s Arikrishnan filed his papers in Bahour, while Ramesan Parambath (Congress) submitted his papers in Mahe. Former Minister E. Valsaraj accompanied the candidate to the nomination centre.
The first candidate of the DMDK to file his nomination was V. Thirunavakarasu, for Manavely. V. Indumathy was the first from the Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi to do so, for Ariyankuppam.
The candidates of the AMMK, the PMK, the MNM and the NTK also filed their nominations for various constituencies.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath