233 new COVID-19 cases in Puducherry

Test positivity rate falls below 3%; lockdown extended with more relaxations

New COVID-19 cases dropped to 233 at a test positivity rate of about 3% in the Union Territory on Monday even while three deaths took the toll to 1,726.

All fatalities were reported in Puducherry. The patients, including a woman, were aged between 40 and 64 and had various co-morbidities.

The region-wise cumulative toll is Puducherry 1,380, Karaikal 212, Yanam 102 and Mahe 32.

Cases dropped to less than 200 in Puducherry (186 from 7,349 tests) after over a month while the other regions put together reported under 50 cases (Karaikal 30, Yanam 4 and Mahe 13).

With 428 patients discharged on Monday, the number of active cases stood at 3,364. Of these, 561 are in hospitals and 2,803 in home isolation.

The Union Territory has reported an aggregate of 1,15,080 cases against 1,09,990 patients recovered.

Of an estimated 12.34 lakh tests administered by the Health Department to date, over 10.61 lakh were negative.

Meanwhile, 8,153 members of the public took COVID-19 vaccine on Monday in addition to seven healthcare workers and two frontline staff.

The total number of persons vaccinated so far aggregated 4,14,157, including 36,866 healthcare personnel, 22,771 frontline workers and 2,99,134 members of the public.

Lockdown extended

The government has extended the lockdown till midnight of June 30.

In a further easing of curbs, shops, bars and restaurants can be open till 9 p. m. All places of worship are allowed to be open till 5 p.m. Public parks, beaches and gardens will be open from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. The Excise Department has been asked to expeditiously issue instructions for door delivery of liquor only in the Union Territory.