23 foreign objects removed from young man’s stomach at Puducherry private hospital

Doctors at Gem Hospital in Puducherry said the 20-year-old patient had ingested 13 hairpins, five safety pins, and five razor blades, which had formed into a hard mass in the stomach

August 18, 2023 01:38 pm | Updated 01:38 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Hairpins, safety pins and razor blades were among the objects found in the patient’s stomach

Hairpins, safety pins and razor blades were among the objects found in the patient’s stomach | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A private hospital in Puducherry has claimed to have removed over 20 foreign objects from the stomach of a 20-year-old man through endoscopic procedure recently. The patient has recovered, the hospital said and has now started to eat food.

Addressing a press meet, K. Sasikumar and K. Sugumaran, surgical gastroenterologists, Gem Hospital, and Rajesh, medical gastroenterologist said the youth was admitted to the hospital on August 7, with complaints of severe abdominal pain for the past few weeks. The patient was taking medication for a psychiatric illness. Tests for ulcer and scan reports were normal.

Subsequently, a team of medical professional later found the accumulation of ingested material, which included multiple sharp objects, that had become a hard mass of substance in the stomach, Dr. Sasikumar said. Dr. Sugumaran said the procedure to remove the mass lasted two hours

“We removed 13 hairpins, five safety pins, and five razor blades from the stomach of the patient. The patient then started eating normally, and was discharged the next day,” Dr. Sasikumar claimed.

Ends

