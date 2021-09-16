2 COVID deaths reported in U.T.

124 new cases recorded; Puducherry accounts for 87

The Union Territory recorded two COVID-19 deaths and 124 new cases on Wednesday.

Both deaths occurred in Puducherry taking the cumulative toll in the Union Territory to 1,825.

The toll by region is Puducherry (1,436), Karaikal (242), Yanam (105) and Mahe (42).

Puducherry accounted for 87 of the new cases, which were detected from 5,345 tests, followed by Karaikal (29), Yanam (4) and Mahe (4).

The test positivity rate was 2.32%, case fatality rate 1.46% and recovery rate 97.82%.

With 80 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 900. Of this, 170 patients were in hospitals and 730 in home isolation.

The Union Territory has recorded an aggregate of 1,25,063 cases against 1,22,338 patients recovered.

Of an estimated 17.16 lakh tests, over 14.56 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 6,041 persons took the jab in the last 24 hours. The total vaccinated population stands at 8,77,120.