17 new COVID-19 cases in U.T.

Of the fresh cases, 11 are from Puducherry and 6 from Karaikal

The Union Territory has recorded 17 new cases of COVID 19 from 2,021 tests. Of the fresh cases, 11 are from Puducherry and 6 from Karaikal. No COVID-19-associated death was reported in the 24 hours ending at 10 a.m on Friday.

As per data released by the Health Department, there are 127 active cases, including 94 under home isolation.

The overall tallies are 1,881 deaths, 1,29,478 cases and 1,27,470 recoveries.

According to a Health Department official, two persons who earlier tested positive for the Omicron variant have since tested negative.

The patients, a 20-year-old woman who was in home isolation, and an 80-year-old man who was admitted to the Tuberculosis and Chest Diseases Hospital, had tested negative and recovered, the official said.

The samples collected from 70 contacts of the two patients had also tested negative.

Meanwhile, the Health Department is geared up for the vaccination of teenagers. Vaccination of children aged 15 to 18 will start on January 3. Around 80,000 doses of Covaxin reached Puducherry on December 30, the official said.

“This will be the first time that Covaxin is used in the Union Territory. We are coordinating with the Education Department to work out the modalities. Chief Minister N. Rangasamy will inaugurate the vaccination programme at a school in Kadirgamam on Monday,” the official said.