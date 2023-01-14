HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

16,769 new beneficiaries get old age pension

January 14, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 16, 769 persons have newly enrolled for old age pension scheme after the government invited fresh applications.

The government was already disbursing old age pension to 1,64,347 persons in the Union Territory. With the new applications, the number of eligible persons for old age pension in the Union Territory would go up to 1, 81, 616 persons. On Saturday, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy started disbursement of the pension to newly registered elderly persons in Thattanchavady and Indira Nagar constituencies.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.