GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

15,412 students appear for SSLC exam in Puducherry, Karaikal regions

March 26, 2024 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Students of Thiruvalluvar Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Puducherry  making last-minute preparations before appearing for the SSLC examination.

Students of Thiruvalluvar Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Puducherry  making last-minute preparations before appearing for the SSLC examination. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

A total of 15,412 students on Tuesday appeared for the SSLC examination in Puducherry and Karaikal regions. A total of 15,556 students, including private candidates, had registered for the examination.

As per a release from the Education Department, of the 12,957 students who enrolled for the examination in Puducherry region, 12,844 appeared on the first day of the examination.

In Karaikal, 2,568 students appeared; the total number of students who enrolled in the region is 2,599.

The SSLC examination is held in 59 centres in both the regions.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.