1,440 bottles of IMFL seized at Kiliyanur

The Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) police seized 1,440 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor smuggled from Puducherry in a car at Kiliyanur near here on Sunday. Acting on a tip-off, a team intercepted thevehicle at Kilianur and arrested the car driver B. Dakshinamoorthy, 30.

