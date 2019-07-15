The Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) police seized 1,440 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor smuggled from Puducherry in a car at Kiliyanur near here on Sunday. Acting on a tip-off, a team intercepted thevehicle at Kilianur and arrested the car driver B. Dakshinamoorthy, 30.
1,440 bottles of IMFL seized at Kiliyanur
PUDUCHERRY,
July 15, 2019
Special Correspondent
PUDUCHERRY,
July 15, 2019
