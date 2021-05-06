Puducherry

14 new faces in U.T. House

The Union Territory for the first time witnessed a record number of new faces after the 2021 Assembly poll.

Close to half of the elected representatives in the 15th Assembly will be new members, with the NDA accounting for seven of them.

In the 30-member House, 14 are debutants.

They are K.S.P. Ramesh (Kadiragamam), V. Aroumougham (Indira Nagar), U. Lakshmikanthan (Embalam) and R. Baskar (Ariankuppam) of the AINRC; Richard John Kumar (Nellithope), Embalam Selvam (Manaveli) and Sai Saravanan (Ossudu) of the BJP; Senthil Kumar (Bahour), Nagathyiagrajan (Neravy T. R. Pattinam) and Sampath (Mudaliarpet) of the DMK and Ramesh Parambath (Mahe) of the Congress.

Of the six Independents elected to the house, three are new faces. They are Prakash Kumar (Muthialpet), M. Sivasankaram (Ozhuvarkarai) and Gollapalli Srinivas Ashok (Yanam).

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 6, 2021 1:12:48 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/14-new-faces-in-puducherry-house/article34494067.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY