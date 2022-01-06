129 new COVID-19 cases recorded in U.T.

Puducherry accounts for 84 of the fresh cases

The Union Territory saw a spike in new cases and the test positivity rate of over 3.50% with 129 newly-diagnosed patients adding to the burden of active cases. on Thursday

No death was reported in the last 24 hours.

Puducherry accounted for 84 of the new cases, which were detected from 3,608 tests, followed by Karaikal (36), Mahe (8) and Yanam (1).

The test positivity rate was 3.58%, case fatality rate 1.45% and recovery rate 98.24%.

With eight patients recovering from COVID-19in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 399. Of this, 72 patients were in hospital and 327 in home isolation.

The cumulative toll in the Union Territory remained at 1,881 -- Puducherry (1,469), Karaikal (251), Yanam (109) and Mahe (52).

The Union Territory has till date recorded an aggregate of 1,29,821 cases. The number of recovered patients is 1,27,541.

Of an estimated 20.59 lakh tests carried out so far, over 17.48 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 4,641 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has so far administered an aggregate of 14,20,267 vaccine doses.