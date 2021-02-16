Puducherry

12-hour bandh postponed

The Secular Democratic Progressive Alliance has decided to postpone the 12-hour bandh called by the parties seeking recall of Lt. Governor on Tuesday.

The decision to postpone the bandh was announced by Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy at a press conference on Monday. The Chief Minister said several trade organisations had asked for a postponement of the bandh.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 16, 2021 2:43:57 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/12-hour-bandh-postponed/article33846317.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY