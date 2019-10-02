11 candidates to contest in Kamaraj Nagar

A total of 11 candidates have been accepted for the Kamaraj Nagar Assembly constituency bypoll on October 21. Out of the 18 nominations filed, seven were rejected during the scrutiny process held on Tuesday.

Those who are in fray are S. Bouvanesvarane (All India N.R. Congress), A. John Kumar (Congress) , S. Govindaraj (Agila India Makkal Kazhagam), T. Devika and M. Praveena (both Naam Tamilar Katchi), R. Barthassarady (People Liberation Party) and S. Lenin alias Kalimuthu (Socialist Unity Centre of India).

Four independents candidatesare also contesting. The last date for withdrawal of nomination is October 3.