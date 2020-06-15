ZEE flags off CSR drive for COVID-19 relief

ZEE Entertainment on Sunday flagged off its national-level CSR drive by donating 46 ambulances and 50 high flow heated respiratory humidifiers to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). It also donated over 200 ambulances, 40,000 personal protective equipment kits, and is building over 100 intensive care units across the country.

The drive was launched in the presence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Minister for Tourism, Environment and Protocol Aaditya Thackeray and ZEE Entertainment managing director and CEO, Punit Goenka.

“The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in India have been far reaching and calamitous for vulnerable communities. It is important that we step up our efforts during such times. ZEE is committed to continue its strong support towards the government, with a key focus on strengthening the overall healthcare infrastructure, to save our nation from this pandemic. We are also significantly increasing our efforts on-ground to provide relief to migrants across the country. We will continue to do our best to serve the nation,” Mr. Goenka said.

In line with its CSR policy, the company will support State governments and local bodies with critical interventions across Mumbai, Noida, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi and Chennai. It will also provide 6,00,000 meals to 10,000 migrants.

Aaditya Thackeray said the pandemic was enormous and assured that the State government was working round the clock to enhance the modular medical facilities and support front-line workers. “Every step ahead is a successful step towards beating the current crisis. We would like to thank Mr. Goenka and ZEE for their support in this time of need.”

Municipal Commissioner I.S. Chahal said being ahead of the virus is key to fighting the war against COVID-19. “We have implemented several path breaking innovative measures across the city to curb the increase in number of cases and are ramping up our medical facilities. We are glad to receive this support from ZEE that will further strengthen our efforts while also ensuring the well-being of the citizens. It is humbling to see organisations such as ZEE coming forward and fighting this crisis together with us,” he said.