Youths serve free meals

A team of volunteers distributed food to thousands of people who had gathered at Shivaji Park to pay homage to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on his death anniversary on Friday.

Aged between 18 and 25 years, the volunteers were members of Tiger Group. After serving free meals in disposable plates, the volunteers ensured that the venue was free of litter.

“There are nuances of discrimination that Dalits or Buddhists feel, which is of importance because Babasaheb would not have wanted it. We volunteered to work in this group because we do not want to expect anyone else to help us if we ourselves do not take the first step,” said Pranay Ahire, a member of the youth organisation.

Meanwhile, other youth organisations such as Chhatrashakti used the event to highlight the rising dropout rate in higher education in the State.

While the Rashtriya Jan Jagruti Abhiyan expressed concern over people not making a distinction between Buddhists and Hindus, the Bharatiya Loksatta Samvardhan stressed on the need to introduce one syllabus and code of conduct to instil unity in children.