Youth charged with Taloja girl’s rape

Ankit Singh, the 20-year-old youth from Kharghar who was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a 17-year-old Taloja resident, has now been charged with rape as well. The girl has separately accused DIG (motor transport) Nishikant More of molesting her.
On January 6, she went missing after leaving a suicide note behind. She was later found in Dehradun with Mr. Singh, her brother’s friend. “Medical reports and the victim’s and her family’s statement confirmed rape. We sent the report to the court on Tuesday to add the sections. The girl claims she left home on Mr. Singh’s instructions,” senior police inspector Kashinath Chavan from Taloja police station said. The police have also found photographs and video evidence in support of the charges.
Mr. Singh is currently in police custody.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.