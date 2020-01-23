Youth charged with Taloja girl’s rape

Ankit Singh, the 20-year-old youth from Kharghar who was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a 17-year-old Taloja resident, has now been charged with rape as well. The girl has separately accused DIG (motor transport) Nishikant More of molesting her.

On January 6, she went missing after leaving a suicide note behind. She was later found in Dehradun with Mr. Singh, her brother’s friend. “Medical reports and the victim’s and her family’s statement confirmed rape. We sent the report to the court on Tuesday to add the sections. The girl claims she left home on Mr. Singh’s instructions,” senior police inspector Kashinath Chavan from Taloja police station said. The police have also found photographs and video evidence in support of the charges.

Mr. Singh is currently in police custody.