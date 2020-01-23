Mumbai

Youth charged with Taloja girl’s rape

more-in

Ankit Singh, the 20-year-old youth from Kharghar who was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a 17-year-old Taloja resident, has now been charged with rape as well. The girl has separately accused DIG (motor transport) Nishikant More of molesting her.

On January 6, she went missing after leaving a suicide note behind. She was later found in Dehradun with Mr. Singh, her brother’s friend. “Medical reports and the victim’s and her family’s statement confirmed rape. We sent the report to the court on Tuesday to add the sections. The girl claims she left home on Mr. Singh’s instructions,” senior police inspector Kashinath Chavan from Taloja police station said. The police have also found photographs and video evidence in support of the charges.

Mr. Singh is currently in police custody.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Mumbai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 23, 2020 1:36:12 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/youth-charged-with-taloja-girls-rape/article30629194.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY