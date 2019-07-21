‘Woof you like to be my hooman?’

Visitors to the Metro Mall in Borivali were greeted by mews and woofs, thanks to a two-day free pet adoption camp that began on Saturday morning.

The camp, organised by World For All, an NGO that works in the field of animal care and adoption, along with pet-food company Pedigree, is on till Sunday, with 24 pups and kittens each up for adoption.

Taronish Bulsara, co-founder and president, World For All, said, “We believe in the notion adopt, don’t shop. These indie dogs and cats are as lovely as any other animals can be. Our purpose is to spread awareness and to create opportunities for people to come and choose a furry friend for free. By doing so, they would provide a good life to these animals as well.”

The first day of the camp saw several patrons dropping in to meet the pets, including some who had seen pictures of the animals on social media pages operated by the NGO, which has been involved with caring for animals for the last 10 years. It reaches out to the public and spreads awareness through social media.

Mr. Bulsara said the families adopting pets go through a stringent process of verification by the organisation. “We have a detailed interview with the families. We recommend animals to them according to their lifestyle and regular activities and also undertake a house check to complete the process of adoption. The last stage is imperative to make sure of the animal’s safe and secure environment,” he said.

The organization also takes equal efforts towards nurturing the animals.

“All the animals are vaccinated and well groomed. They come from foster homes and are not picked off the street. We urge the society to support us in our cause and adopt these animals to provide them with a friendly home,” Mr. Bulsara said.