Woman’s suicide: minor among 5 neighbours booked in Panvel

The Panvel taluka police have booked five people, including a minor girl, for abetment to suicide of a 55-year-old woman in the neighbourhood. Sharda Govind Mali was found dead at her residence in Dundre village in Panvel on Tuesday afternoon when her daughter-in-law had gone to call her for lunch. Her son Vishwas (29) lodged a police complaint against the five neighbours.

As per the complaint, Mali on Monday had purchased a new mangalsutra worth ₹29,000 and was showing it to her neighbouring women where the minor girl was present. After some time, Mali could not find the gold ornament and asked the minor if she had taken it.

Taking offence to it, the girl’s mother, who was also present there, started abusing the woman. Later at night, along with the girl’s mother and father, other neighbours, including Vanabai Arjun Davane and Hanuman Bhagwan Patil, went to Mali’s house and abused the family and asked them to come to a temple to take a pledge.

The complaint said Mali’s family and the neighbours reached the temple and took a pledge that the one who stole the mangalsutra would die the next day.

On Tuesday morning, again the minor girl’s mother and Ms. Davane abused the victim and told her that god would take her life. Mali’s son stays opposite her house where she used to go for lunch. On Tuesday, when his wife Roshni went to call Mali for lunch she found her dead.

Meanwhile, Mali’s relative Prakash Mali has alleged foul play. “She wasn’t wearing saree and was in her blouse and petticoat when found dead. Some of her hair was burnt and also there were burn injuries on her neck and shoulders. Her body was also drenched in water. It looked as if someone tried to set her on fire and then doused it. If she had to commit suicide she would have directly killed herself. The house was closed from inside but the back door was open,” he said.

Senior police inspector Ashok Rajput from Panvel taluka police station said prima facie it looked suicide and they had registered a case of abetment to suicide. “Further investigations are on.”

The minor girl along with her parents, Ms. Davane, and Mr. Patil have been booked for abetment to suicide. BJP leader Chitra Wagh visited the victim’s family on Thursday and said the culprits should be arrested soon and hanged.