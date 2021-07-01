Woman run over by train while crossing tracks in Navi Mumbai

A 27-year-old woman died, and another person was injured after they were hit by a train on the Trans-Harbour Line at Pawane MIDC in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday evening.

Nazma Shaikh, Ezbul Shaikh (39) and his wife, Shenur Shaikh (28), were crossing the railway tracks below the Pawane bridge. A Thane-bound local from Vashi ran over Nazma while the couple jumped into a nearby nullah, but Shenur was partially hit by the train. While Nazma died on the spot, the couple was admitted to the civic-run hospital in Vashi.

According to the police, Nazma was also with her husband but was walking around 20 feet behind the others. All were residents of Koparkhairane.

“It seems that trains to and from Vashi came at the same time due to which both the couples got confused and jumped off wherever they could,” a railway police official from Vashi said.