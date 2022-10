Woman held with cocaine worth ₹4.9 crore

The Hindu Bureau October 01, 2022 20:49 IST

The contraband was concealed in the special cavity of her sandal, said officials

File photo of cocaine packets. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A woman passenger who tried to smuggle in 490 grams of cocaine worth ₹4.9 crore was arrested by the Customs officials at Chatrapathi Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai. The contraband was concealed in the special cavity of her sandal, officials said on Saturday. According to Customs sleuths, the accused passenger was intercepted on Thursday on the basis of suspicion.



