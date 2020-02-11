Mumbai

Winter nears end as mercury climbs steadily

It seems Mumbai’s love affair with winter is about to come to an end. Monday’s maximum temperature saw a sharp two degree rise from Sunday and minimum temperature at 21.2 degrees Celsius was the highest February minimum since 2016.

The daytime temperature climbed to 35 degrees Celsius, four degrees above normal. The all time record of highest maximum February temperature is of 39.6 degrees Celsius on February 25, 1966. Meanwhile, the highest minimum, in 2016, was 22 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal.

K.S. Hosalikar, deputy director general, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday tweeted, “Winter Season packing up in Mah: Max Temp model guidance indicate, temp could rise in Maharashtra in next 4 days. (sic)”

According to IMD, the coastal areas will record 30-32 degrees Celsius temperature on Tuesday while interior State will record 28-30 degrees. Predictions for Wednesday are similar.

