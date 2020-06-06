Mumbai

Winds to blame for damage to IndiGo aircraft wing in Mumbai

The officials investigate the incident where a SpiceJet step ladder hit an IndiGo aircraft at the Mumbai airport on Saturday.

A SpiceJet step ladder, which was well secured and with chocks in place, moved backwards and hit the Indigo aircraft on right wing

A SpiceJet aircraft step ladder ended up damaging the wing of an IndiGo aircraft parked at Mumbai airport following a gust of wind on Saturday morning.

Both the aircrafts were parked in adjoining bays and were not in service at the time.

The SpiceJet step ladder was parked on stand C87 alongside its aircraft VT-SLA.

The IndiGo aircraft was parked at stand C86.

“In the morning around 7.30 a.m, sudden strong winds picked up. There was no prior weather warning or advisory. A SpiceJet step ladder, which was well secured and with chocks in place, moved backwards and hit the Indigo aircraft on right wing,” a SpiceJet spokesperson said.

While Mumbai had escaped the fury of cyclone Nisarga, which made landfall in adjoining Raigad district, it has been subject to gusts of wind and rain since June 4.

In a statement, an IndiGo spokesperson said, “This incident occurred at Mumbai airport early this morning. A step ladder belonging to SpiceJet got detached from its parked position and damaged a stationary aircraft belonging to IndiGo.”

During the cyclone on June 4, a McDonnell Douglas 11 cargo aircraft operated by FedEx overshot the runway during landing. The airport had to shut for flight operations as the aircraft was towed away and heavy cross winds were observed.

A statement from GVK-led Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport regarding Saturday’s incident was awaited. Aviation regulator, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has called for a report regarding the incident.

