WHO guidelines to reduce risk of cognitive decline, dementia

A range of lifestyle modifications may help reduce the risk of cognitive decline and dementia. A set of guidelines released by the World Health Organization (WHO) last week has put the focus on regular exercise, a healthy diet, and controlling obesity, diabetes and hypertension. Dementia can be defined as a group of symptoms that involves loss of memory and other thinking skills. The WHO has termed it as one of the greatest global challenges for health and social care in the 21st century.

The WHO paper said, “The existence of potentially modifiable risk factors means prevention of dementia is possible through a public health approach, including the implementation of interventions that delay or slow cognitive decline or dementia.”

The report said dementia is a major cause of disability and dependency among older people worldwide, and it has a significant impact not only on individuals but also on carers, families, communities, and societies.

The guidelines prescribed by the WHO include interventions for physical activity, tobacco cessation, nutrition, alcohol use, social activity, weight management, diabetes and hypertension control, and management of depression.

The guidelines are aimed at the healthcare providers who can advise people and have been listed under various categories such as low to moderate, strong, and low to high, based on the quality of evidence available and the strength of recommendations.

Medical experts said these are some of the most basic preventative steps one can take for overall well-being. “The WHO has done the right thing by stressing upon these points,” said neurologist Dr. Nirmal Surya, adding it is essential for people to know the triggers for the cognitive decline.

According to Dr. Surya, vascular dementia has emerged as a greater concern over the years. “It is a silent circulatory disturbance triggered by underlying causes such as diabetes and hypertension obesity.”