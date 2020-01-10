‘We must make children realise that even animals have feelings ’

With the country steeped in political strife, it’s evident that there’s little value for human rights. Animal welfare then, which has always been of little concern to most, gets further neglected. So it’s no wonder that compassion for all living beings is the need of the hour.

“The only way we can create a caring next generation is to make children realise that even animals have feelings,” says Brinda Khatau, a trustee of the The Bombay Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (BSPCA) and a member of the executive and fundraising committees. She’s talking to The Hindu about Woofs and Hoofs Carnival and Fundraiser, an annual event that hopes to inculcate awareness of indie animals and help raise money for the BSCPA to continue its charitable work towards the city’s four-legged and feathered creatures.

Simultaneously, 27-year-old Akshay Gupta brings yet another edition of Pet Fed India to the city with an aim to connect animal lovers with a host of brands. “India is not a pet friendly country,” says Mr. Gupta, talking about how it’s inconvenient when most establishments don’t allow animals. Plus, the industry, which includes food, toys and services, is terribly unregulated and disorganised. For instance, as Mr. Gupta points out, there’s no certification — like the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India — for pet food.

Game, set, go

Naturally, both events will be pet friendly, which means you can take your furry companions along for the day. Plus, each have a range of activities. Woofs and Hoofs will showcase a range of stalls from NGOS with products for both animals and humans. “All of them have been given free of charge to help raise money for a good cause,” says Ms. Khatau, whose committee has received donations specifically for the event. In addition to an adoption camp with healthy animals from the BSPCA — which includes stringent house check formalities — there will be a petting zoo for kids to interact with baby goats, lambs and calves. A fancy dress competition with a category for “most embarrassing outfit” includes the top prize of tickets to an upcoming show of Agatha Christie’s The Mirror Crack’d.

“We’re hoping children will lose their fear of animals,” says Ms. Khatau, adding that parents are also usually worried about them getting bitten or scratched. Interaction with indie animals and meeting pet parents with their dogs and cats helps encourage curiosity.

Pet Fed on the other hand is organising a cat show with international judges, a first in the city. NGOs from across Mumbai will be bringing adoptable animals for anyone interested in adding a furry friend to their family. “It’s important to encourage adopting an indie pet, they’re just as good as any breed animal,” says Mr. Gupta. Plus, police dogs will put on a show for attendees. A special agility and play area, spanning 10,000 square feet — including a fully indoor cat zone — will ensure pets get a chance to stretch their legs and socialise. But most importantly, there will be more than 150 Indian and international brands offering their wares.

Entry to Woofs and Hoofs is free; January 11; 4 p.m. to 8.30 p.m.; Mahalaxmi Race course, second enclosure. Tickets to Pet Fed India are priced ₹399 onwards (desi pet parents get free entry); January 11 and 12; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; JVPD Grounds, Juhu; petfed.org/events/pfm20/tickets.