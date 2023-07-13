HamberMenu
Watch | Inside Dharavi’s potters’ colony

Inside Dharavi’s potters’ colony
| Video Credit: PURNIMA SAH

Kumbharwada’s potters are having to constantly learn new designs to stay relevant. However, this generation of potters could be the last to stick to their traditional line of work.

July 13, 2023 05:14 pm | Updated 05:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Kumbharwada, which takes its name from kumbhar, meaning potter, and wada, meaning colony, is one of the oldest potter’s colony in Mumbai where you can get traditional items made from clay.

Flower pots, water containers, crockery, utensils, bowls for ice-cream and phirni, including decorative items made here, are sold across India and exported too.

Prices for the clay products range between ₹ 20 and ₹ 2,000 depending on the design and size of the products.

Pots stacked up in Dharavi’s potters’ colony

Pots stacked up in Dharavi’s potters’ colony | Photo Credit: PURNIMA SAH

Very few potters still use the old wheel while most of them have switched to electric wheels as they are more convenient.

There are families who have been living in Kumbharwada for centuries, whose livelihood are solely dependent on pottery. The next generation members in most families are also moving away from family businesses due to cluttered spaces.

While the men in the family have moved away from pottery, a number of women from the community are becoming make-up artistes or henna artistes.

Read the full story here

Report and visuals: Purnima Sah

Production and Voiceover: Yuvasree S

