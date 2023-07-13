Inside Dharavi’s potters’ colony

July 13, 2023 05:14 pm | Updated 05:14 pm IST

Kumbharwada, which takes its name from kumbhar, meaning potter, and wada, meaning colony, is one of the oldest potter’s colony in Mumbai where you can get traditional items made from clay.

Flower pots, water containers, crockery, utensils, bowls for ice-cream and phirni, including decorative items made here, are sold across India and exported too.

Prices for the clay products range between ₹ 20 and ₹ 2,000 depending on the design and size of the products.

Very few potters still use the old wheel while most of them have switched to electric wheels as they are more convenient.

There are families who have been living in Kumbharwada for centuries, whose livelihood are solely dependent on pottery. The next generation members in most families are also moving away from family businesses due to cluttered spaces.

While the men in the family have moved away from pottery, a number of women from the community are becoming make-up artistes or henna artistes.

Report and visuals: Purnima Sah

Production and Voiceover: Yuvasree S