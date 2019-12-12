Victim’s family yet to receive post-mortem report

Nine months after Shrawan Choudhary (43), a businessman from Chandivali, died after a hair transplant procedure, his family has urged the police to conduct a speedy investigation. The victim’s wife Seema and nephew Suresh Kumar said on Wednesday that they have not yet received the post-mortem report. Mr. Kumar said, “JJ Hospital’s committee, which is looking into medical negligence in the case, has also not submitted its report. Without it, an FIR cannot be registered.”
Choudhary died on March 9, two days after undergoing a hair transplant in a clinic in Chinchpokli.
