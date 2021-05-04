USIIC to organise webinar on cybersecurity tomorrow

The U.S. India Importers’ Council (USIIC) under the aegis of the U.S. Commercial Service, U.S. Department of Commerce, will organise an international webinar on ‘Cybersecurity - the need of the hour’ at 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

The webinar will be inaugurated by Consul General David J Ranz, U.S. Consulate General Mumbai, and the keynote address will be delivered by Edna Conway, chief security and risk officer, Azure, Microsoft Corporation, HQ, Seattle.

Other speakers include Jen Cohen, VP, Toyota Research Institute, CA; Charles Brooks, VP, Educational Technologies, Group Inc/Marcraft, Washington; R.K. Pillai, USIIC chairman, and founder director/MD, Aiipltech P Ltd.; prof. Venkataraman PB, associate dean and head, critical programme on cybersecurity, BITS Pilani, Hyderabad; Sona Srinivasan, director, Toyota Research Institute, Los Altos, CA; and Nallore Srinivasan, USIIC director, and Mumbai chapter president/executive director, Fuji Silvertech Concrete P Ltd..