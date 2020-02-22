Upset accomplice spills the beans on Madh Island murder; two held

A woman and her paramour might have swept the murder under the rug had they kept their word to their accomplice. Upset over not being paid the money he was promised, the accomplice revealed the plot to a friend over a drink, and was overheard by a police informer.

According to Mumbai Crime Branch officers, the deceased, Mahesh Patel (35) was a luxury bus driver and stayed with his wife in Madh Island. Earlier this month, they got a tip-off that while Patel’s wife, a home maker, was telling everyone that her husband had died of natural causes, he was actually murdered by her and her paramour.

The informer also provided them details about Sagar Sharma, an autorickshaw driver, who was overheard telling his friend about the murder over a drink. The Unit VIII obtained details about Patel’s death.

“We found out that Patel had passed away on December 21 last year and was cremated the next day. We then kept a watch on Mr. Sharma and later picked him up for inquiries. After sustained questioning, he broke down and confessed to the entire plot,” a Crime Branch officer said. He was later arrested.

Mr. Sharma allegedly said that he was approached by his friend Arup Das (25), who had been having an affair with Patel’s wife. Mr. Das and the Patels stay in the same locality and Mr. Das works as a supervisor with a private hospital in Mumbai. Mr. Das sought Mr. Sharma’s help in eliminating Patel so that he could be with his wife without any hindrance. Officers said it was Mr. Sharma who came up with the idea of mixing sleeping pills in his food and also bought the pills.

“On the morning of December 21, Patel’s wife added four pills in his breakfast but they did not have any effect. That night, she mixed 10 pills in his dinner. But after he fell asleep, she realised that he was still breathing. She then called up Mr. Das, who came over and together, they smothered him with a pillow till they were sure he was dead,” the officer said.

The same night, they convinced a local doctor to issue a death certificate stating that Patel had died of natural causes, and cremated him the next morning.

An FIR of murder and destruction of evidence was registered against Mr. Das, Mr. Sharma, Patel’s wife, and the doctor following Mr. Sharma’s confession. The Crime Branch arrested Mr. Das from his residence.

“Patel’s wife and the doctor are on the run and efforts are under way to apprehend them. We are also finding out whether anyone else was involved in the offence,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Preventive) Dutta Nalawade, who is holding additional charge of the post of DCP (Detection I), said.