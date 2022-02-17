Unhappy Congress brass meets CM Thackeray to thrash out issues

Party miffed over being neglected in decision making process and allotment of funds

Unhappy over being neglected in the decision–making process and allotment of funds in government functioning, a delegation of top leadership of the Maharashtra Congress on Thursday met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Party Ministers and workers have been complaining over the last few months that they receive subordinate treatment from the Ministers of the other two parties. The party is particularly upset about its Ministries being denied adequate funds.

“When it comes to cutting down expenditure, the departments handled by the Congress get priority. But when it comes to sanctioning projects, we get secondary treatment. The issue was raised several times in party meetings and ultimately it was decided that it should be raised officially with the Chief Minister,” said an office–bearer.

When asked, State Congress president Nana Patole accepted that there are several issues related to funds and priority which we will discuss with Mr. Thackeray. “But it is a coalition government and some friction does happen in a coalition government. We will sort it out,” he said. Mr. Patole said certain party Ministers too need to be more public–friendly and start concentrating more on solving issues concerned to people.

After the meeting, Mr. Patole said the CM has agreed to personally look into the matter.

While the party is unhappy with the other two parties, it has decided to escalate its agitation demanding apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks blaming Maharashtra for the spread of coronavirus in the country. “Marking the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who made all those defaming Swarajya bow in front of him, we will be sending thousands of letters to Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis’ residence. We demand an apology to people of Maharashtra from Modiji,” said Mr. Patole.