Uddhav Thackeray ‘disappeared like Mr. India from Maharashtra politics’, says BJP, hits back at ‘Mogambo’ jibe

Hitting back at Amit Shah welcoming the EC decision, Uddhav Thackeray, had sarcastically said ' Mogambo khush hua'

February 20, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray “must stay at home,” BJP MLA from Mumbai Atul Bhatkhalkar said. File

Photo Credit: PTI

A day after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray dubbed Union Minister Amit Shah as "Mogambo", an iconic villain from the 1980s blockbuster film ' Mr. India', the Bharatiya Janata Party on February 20 centred its retort around the film's lead character's ability to disappear.

The EC had, on February 17, recognised the faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as the real Shiv Sena and had allotted it the 'bow and arrow' symbol, prompting Mr. Shah to claim Mr. Thackeray would now know on which side the truth was.

Also Read | What happened to Shiv Sena can happen to you to too: Uddhav to political parties on EC order

Hitting back at Mr. Shah welcoming the EC decision, Mr. Thackeray, had, on Sunday, sarcastically said ' Mogambo khush hua', a line the villain in the film often repeats when a plan succeeds.

"Uddhav Thackeray is rushing to label the BJP leadership as Mogambo. What he fails to understand is with such idiotic commentary, he himself is becoming Mr. India. You have almost disappeared from Maharashtra politics. You must stay at home," BJP MLA from Mumbai Atul Bhatkhalkar said.

Meanwhile, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar, when asked about such remarks by the media in Akola, said one should happily accept such metaphors in politics.

