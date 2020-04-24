Uber distributes aid to 55,000 drivers; unions call it too little

Uber has provided assistance to 55,000 drivers who use its platform across the country. The aid was provided by Uber Care Driver Fund, which it set up with an initial commitment of ₹25 crore, to support drivers amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

A company statement said in response to Uber’s appeal to raise an additional ₹25 crore for the fund, more than 23,000 Uber riders and employees had contributed ₹2.15 crore, and NGOs and corporations had donated ₹4.28 crore.

The fund has been created in partnership with Give India and Samhita to directly transfer grants into the accounts of drivers.

However, unions said that the contribution was too little and given to too few. “Each driver has only received ₹3,000, that too after nearly a month into the lockdown. Moreover, the aid has been given only to 10% to 12% of all drivers in each State,” said Shaik Salauddin, national general secretary, Indian Federation of App Based Transport Workers.

He said in city like Hyderabad, there are 39,000 drivers on the platform whereas in cities like Mumbai and Delhi, there are over 80,000 drivers each.