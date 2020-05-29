Mumbai

Two booked for posting memes on Fadnavis

The Kamothe police have booked a doctor and a food delivery man, both residents of Kamothe, for allegedly posting memes on social media ridiculing former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The complaint was filed by Ravindra Joshi (54), a civil contractor and president of BJP’s Kamothe Taluka Mandal. Mr. Joshi said on May 10 the duo shared the memes in reply to a post put up on a Facebook page dedicated to the former chief minister.

Dr. Dhananjay Kshirsagar and Tushar Deshmane have been booked under Sections 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes), 500 (defamation) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code. “No arrests have been made. The accused have been issued a notice,” said an officer.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 29, 2020 11:49:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/two-booked-for-posting-memes-on-fadnavis/article31705507.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY