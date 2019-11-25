TV actor who suffered stroke off ventilator

Television actor Gehana Vasisth, who was admitted to Raksha Hospital in Malad in a comatose state following a stroke last week, was taken off ventilator support on Sunday, doctors said.

The actor was rushed to hospital on Thursday. Doctors said she is a diabetic and her blood sugar levels had shot up at the time of admission. She is able to respond to external stimuli, however she will still require a day or two to be able to speak again, doctors said.

“Her vital parameters like pressure are yet to become normal. We are also closely monitoring her sugar levels,” said Dr. Pranav Kabra, the consulting physician at the hospital. “When she was brought to the hospital she had a feeble pulse and no blood pressure. We put her on the ventilator immediately and gave her CPR, one dose of electric shock and put her on inotropic drugs to revive her heart,” he said.

Medical investigations revealed she suffered from diabetic ketoacidosis. Due to the uncontrolled state of diabetes, the ketones or blood acids in her body rose, which increased the acid level in her body. “The acid goes to the brain and all over the body, which leads to coma and eventually death. The acid has to be washed out with medication,” he said.

Although he is yet to take a call on the exact cause of Ms. Vasisth’s condition, Dr. Kabra thinks it was her irregular upkeep with her diabetes medication and diet that may have caused it. He said that a lack of modification to her lifestyle to suit her diabetes also contributed to her condition.