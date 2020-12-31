TRP scam: ex-BARC CEO sent to judicial custody

Court will hear his bail plea tomorrow

A court on Wednesday remanded Partho Dasgupta, former CEO of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) who was arrested in the television rating points (TRP) scam, in 14 days’ judicial custody.

Mr. Dasgupta, whose police custody ended, has filed a bail application. His lawyer Kamlesh Ghumre said Mr. Dasgupta was CEO of BARC, but there was a board of directors and a disciplinary committee above him.

He was not the “whole and sole of the BARC”, Mr. Ghumre said, adding that he could not have manipulated the rating system. The court will hear his bail plea on January 1. The police alleged that Mr. Dasgupta misused his position to manipulate the TRP of certain channels.