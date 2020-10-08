TRP racket involving Republic TV, two others, busted: Mumbai Police

The TRP is calculated on the basis of TV channel viewership in a set of households.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Thursday said a Television Rating Point (TRP) racket has been busted which involves Republic TV, Box Cinema and Fakt Marathi.

Mr. Singh, while addressing reporters in Mumbai, said these three channels were found manipulating TRPs and involved in distorting the system used by Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) to rate television channels.

“There are 2,000 barometers installed in Mumbai to monitor TRPs. BARC has given confidential contract for monitoring these barometers,” Mr. Singh said. He explained that the accused would ask some households to keep some channels on even if they were not at home and bribe some people to run only their channels.

The owners of Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema have been arrested and charged under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent) of the Indian Penal Code, he added.

Mumbai Police have got the custody of two accused. One was found with ₹20 lakh and the other with ₹8.5 lakh in a bank locker.