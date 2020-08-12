Travel to Raigad after Aug. 12 requires COVID-19 test report

Raigad Guardian Minister Aditi Tatkare has urged people visiting the district after August 12 for the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, to come with a COVID-19 test report.
“As per instructions from the State government, anyone entering the district before August 12 will have to follow the quarantine rule of 10 days, but after that, a COVID-19 negative report will be compulsory,” Ms. Tatkare said.
She said that the quarantine period of 14 days was brought down to 10 days following requests by local leaders and associations.
People travelling to Raigad after August 12 would be required to get an e-pass. “While applying for the e-pass, they will have to upload their COVID-19 negative report. Hence, they would not have to be quarantined. Every year, a large number of people travel towards Konkan for Ganapati. We request people to give priority to their health and celebrate the festival in a healthy way,” Ms. Tatkare said.
The minister has requested the State government to consider an antigen or antibody test for granting the travel permission. “Swab test is a costly affair for many. An antigen or antibody test is comparatively cheaper. We have also requested the State to exempt those who have recovered from COVID-19 and have a document to prove it, from the mandatory testing before travelling to Raigad,” Ms. Tatkare said.
During the immersion of idols, people have been asked to maintain social distancing. Not more than two people will be allowed to go for the immersion of one idol.
The district will be getting its first swab test lab inaugurated on August 15 at Raigad Civil Hospital.
