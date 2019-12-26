Traffic diversion planned for VBA’s anti-CAA protest

The Mumbai Traffic Police have drawn up a traffic diversion plan ahead of the Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi’s (VBA) protest at Dadar TT on Thursday. The rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens is planned to start by noon and is expected to have at least 5,000 people participating in it.
The traffic on Tilak bridge will be shut and motorists planning to go to Dadar (West) will need to use the Elphinstone Road bridge. Heavy vehicles heading towards south will be diverted at Suman Nagar on the Eastern Express Highway to proceed via Sewri. The section between Arora junction and Dadar TT will also remain closed.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.