Traffic diversion planned for VBA’s anti-CAA protest

Unacceptable: Local residents and members of the All India Professional Congress at a sit-in against the CAA at Aeroplane Garden in Santacruz on Wednesday.

The Mumbai Traffic Police have drawn up a traffic diversion plan ahead of the Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi’s (VBA) protest at Dadar TT on Thursday. The rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens is planned to start by noon and is expected to have at least 5,000 people participating in it.

The traffic on Tilak bridge will be shut and motorists planning to go to Dadar (West) will need to use the Elphinstone Road bridge. Heavy vehicles heading towards south will be diverted at Suman Nagar on the Eastern Express Highway to proceed via Sewri. The section between Arora junction and Dadar TT will also remain closed.

