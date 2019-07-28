Torrential rain pummels Panvel, Raigad

Panvel Taluka and Raigad district recorded the heaviest rainfall of the season on Saturday. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) recorded 84.05 mm rainfall, bringing the total showers received to 2,105.85 mm this year. Last year, till July 27, NMMC had recorded 2,151.11 mm rainfall. Panvel Taluka received 240.20 mm rainfall.

Meanwhile, Raigad received 213.34 mm rainfall, taking the total figure to 2,123.93 mm this year. Matheran and Pen areas received the highest rainfall in Raigad district.

Anil Jadhav, head of the fire department, Panvel City Municipal Corporation, said, “About 180 families from various flooded pockets in Panvel were shifted to the Juma Masjid, a corporation school and the taluka sports academy. Our priority was to save lives.” Many rivers in Raigad district crossed the danger mark and flooded the nearby areas. The rivers that breached their banks included Savitri, Amba, Kundalika, Ulhas and Patalganga. Waterlogging led to traffic jams on Mumbai-Goa highway and Pen.

Over 500 people across Raigad district were shifted to safety after water from overflowing rivers entered homes. About 400 of the rescued people were residents of Neral, while the others belonged to Karjat, Mahad and Roha. Kundan Gawade, PRO, Raigad police, said, “KBK Nagar Shelu, a slum area in Neral, was flooded. The Neral police and fire authorities have shifted 400 people to a school.” The Konkan railway stopped services for two-and-half-hours on Saturday morning. “As rivers crossed the danger mark, we decided to stop four trains,” the Konkan railway PRO said.