TISS student booked under sedition moves HC for pre-arrest bail

A Tata Institute of Social Sciences student Urvashi Chudawala who was booked under sedition charges, moved the Bombay High Court for anticipatory bail on Friday, after her pre-arrest plea was rejected by sessions court on February 5.

A single bench of Justice Sandeep Shinde will hear her plea on February 11. Ms. Chudawala was booked under charges for sedition for raising slogans in support of JNU student Sharjeel Imam at an LGBTQ march in the city on February 1.

Ms. Chudawala contended that she was exercising her fundamental right to speech and the slogans raised by her were neither intended to, nor resulted in any violence or incitement to violence at the Azad Maidan.

While rejecting it, the sessions judge Prashant Rajvaidya had said the case was of a serious nature, and that the accused needs to be questioned in custody to get to the root of the matter.

